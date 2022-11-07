Edwin James Festival Orchestra by Rob Mulford

Spokeswoman Madeleine Wadley said: “November is a poignant month for many people, both locally and worldwide, when the lives of those who have fallen whilst on service for their country are celebrated and remembered with ceremonies, services and concerts. This year is no exception with A Time for Remembrance concert performed by the Edwin James Festival Orchestra dedicated to them all, and tinged with the extra poignancy of remembering friends and family members who have died during the past year and are now at peace, including Prince Phillip and our late Queen Elizabeth II who touched all our lives with her unswerving devotion to duty.

“The Edwin James Festival Orchestra will perform their A Time for Remembrance concert on Saturday, November 12 at 7.30pm in the St Mary’s Centre in Felpham.

"It follows on from the Orchestra’s fantastic concert performed back in the summer and celebrating Her Majesty’s Jubilee.

"For the remembrance concert, the orchestra will be joined by two popular local sopranos from the Edwin James Festival Choir, Pat Franklin and Lorna Moore. The concert will include a wide-ranging programme of musical pieces including Adagio from Spartacus, Mars from the Planets Suite, the RAF and Knightbridge Marches, the Light Cavalry Overture and the ever popular Moonlight Serenade. The Last Post will be sounded followed by two minutes silence and the Reveille.

“A donation from the concert will go to the Bognor Town Mayor’s chosen charities for 2022, Bognor Food Bank (The Trussell) based in Argyle Hall, Argyle Road. They work with referral agencies to issue food vouchers to those needing emergency food in times of crises, and to 4 Sight Vision Support, an independent charity providing specialist advice and support for the blind and visually impaired of all ages across West Sussex.