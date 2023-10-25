West Sussex Guitar Club welcomes “finger-picking maestro” Richard Smith

Spokeswoman Teresa Henley said: “Born with highly dexterous fingers and a photographic musical memory he was invited to join Chet Atkins at Her Majesties Theatre at the age of 11 and stunned the audience with his performance of Chet’s own arrangements. Rather than reading notation or tab, through hard practice and sheer perseverance, Richard has developed a highly-tuned ear for copying what a performer or a record has played. The music of Chet Atkins, Django Reinhardt and Jerry Reed is his native tongue and he has performed with world-renowned artists such as Tommy Tedesco, Joe Pass, Bireli Lagrene and Les Paul. He also performs with his brothers Rob and Sam in the Richard Smith Guitar Trio and as a duo with his American cellist wife Julie Adams. His ever growing repertoire comprises a wide variety of music from Bach to the Beatles, Scott Joplin Rags, Sousa Marches, Chopin, Mozart fiddle tunes, jazz standards, gypsy jazz and some home-grown compositions.”