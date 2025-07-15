West Sussex hospice choir all set for summer concerts

Why We Sing has proved an appropriate choice for Worthing-based Hospice Harmony Choir’s summer concert, raising money for West Sussex hospices St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House.

Just one of a variety of songs on the programme, the powerful ballad emphasises the meaning behind the singing for the members, who are almost all connected with the hospices in some way.

The repertoire also includes popular music, folk, jazz and musicals, with two concerts coming up for the summer.

Hospice Harmony Choir will be performing at Goring Methodist Church, in Bury Drive, Worthing, on Saturday, July 26, at 7pm. Tickets £10 to include light refreshments. Reserve a seat by emailing [email protected].

Hospice Harmony Choir at the Christmas concert in 2024

The choir will also return to The Ardington Hotel in Worthing after two sell-out concerts in 2024. The charity concert on Saturday, August 9, at 2pm includes afternoon tea. Tickets £20, with £18 per ticket going directly to the hospices. Visit the hotel reception or call 01903 230451 to book.

Hospice Harmony Choir was formed in 2021 under the leadership of musical director Matt Bamford, with initial funding from St Barnabas House in Worthing and Chestnut Tree House in Poling. It has been run by Lucy Goldberg since the end of 2022, when Matt had to pass the baton due to work commitments.

The choir is open to all but the majority of members are hospice volunteers and staff, or people who have a direct connection. They enjoy sharing the power of song, with Lucy bringing much enthusiasm, joy and fun to choir rehearsals.

There is no requirement to read music and anyone can join without audition. Money raised at concerts helps to fund the hospices.