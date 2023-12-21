West Sussex Music celebrates ten years

West Sussex Music young performers (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Lisa Brace said: “West Sussex Music, based in Horsham, took over music provision for the county from West Sussex County Council ten years ago. West Sussex Music provides high quality and inclusive music education and educational opportunities for all children and young people across the county and also works with strategic partners to increase opportunities for all young people to make and learn music as part of the music education hub.”

For more information on West Sussex Music and the opportunities provided, go to www.westsussexmusic.co.uk or call 01403 286330.

“West Sussex Music aims to ensure all schools have access to quality- assured music practitioners, teacher training, workshops and projects with the aspiration to ensure all schools can achieve the best possible outcome for their students. As well as school-based lessons, West Sussex Music provides diverse music opportunities in the form of holiday activities involving rapping and DJ-ing, as well as orchestras, bands and choirs that meet on a regular basis, at evening and Saturday music centres across the county.”

James Underwood, chief executive for West Sussex Music, added: “It has been a privilege to work with schools and students these last ten years and I’d like to use this moment to applaud music teachers across the county for their commitment to ensuring that music remains a vital part of a broad and balanced curriculum.

"We know how stretched schools and families are and the challenges they face in providing access to music-making activities, but as an organisation and music hub we’ve been there to support them to find creative and inspiring opportunities for young people of all ages to enjoy and explore the life-changing benefits of music on their education, their wellbeing and their future."