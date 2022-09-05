West Sussex Philharmonic Choir embarks on autumn season

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex Philharmonic Choir - Alan Wright Photography

Spokeswoman Felicity Harrington said: “As summer draws to a close and we all plan for autumn, The West Sussex Philharmonic Choir would like warmly to invite singers to join us

“Rehearsals take place on Tuesdays from 8pm till 10pm with a break for a drink and a chat in the Barn on The Causeway. All voices are welcome.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Experience of singing is helpful but is not compulsory.

Most Popular

"The rehearsals are focused and hard-working but sociable and fun under our musical director who is the hugely talented and ever-encouraging Sean Bui.

"Sean is supported by the outstanding accompanist David Moore.

"Both incorporate helpful advice about singing technique in rehearsals.

“The piece we will be preparing for a performance in November will be the Brahms Requiem.

"This wonderful piece departs from the traditional Latin text but instead is derived from the German Luther Bible and so the choir will perform the piece in German as specifically chosen by Brahms.

“A German Requiem focuses on the living, beginning with the text ‘Blessed are they that mourn, for they shall be comforted’ from the Beatitudes. This theme – transition from anxiety to comfort – recurs through the piece.