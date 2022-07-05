West Sussex Philharmonic Choir offer Horsham summer concert

Sean Bui

Spokeswoman Felicity Harrington said: “It has long been an ambition of the choir to extend their season to include a third concert and so they will present A Summer Celebration not only for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee but also for the 150th anniversary of the birth of Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Drawing its inspiration from celebratory English choral works the choir will sing Parry’s I Was Glad together with the glorious and complex harmonies of Handel’s Coronation Anthems.

“Vaughan Williams’ anniversary will be celebrated with the beautiful Five Mystical Songs for which we are delighted to welcome local baritone Ian Gardner as the soloist. The choir will be ably conducted by musical director Sean Bui and David Moore will give his outstanding organ accompaniment. It promises to be a delightful way to spend a summer’s afternoon, with refreshments available at the end to allow time to meet the choir and musicians.”