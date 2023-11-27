West Sussex trail hunting community raises thousands for local charities

A trail hunt in West Sussex has helped to raise almost £9,000 for local charities in the past 12 months, with more fundraising planned for early next year.

The funds were raised by ‘The Cowdray Sponsored Ride’ which saw 170 people ride a 10-mile course in Midhurst, with help from members of the Chiddingfold, Leconfield and Cowdray Hunt and the Downland Scout Active Support Unit (part of Chichester District Scouts).

The Sponsored Ride has been running for over two decades and has become an annual fixture for many, with participants from the local area and further afield. From the event, the hunting group donated £4,200 to Midhurst Palliative Care and £4,200 to the Scouts. A presentation took place at the local Scout Hut where all parties received their donations.

Pippa Griffin who participated in the sponsored ride, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who made this ride happen. It was fantastic as ever – the going was super – thanks so much for organising and stewarding and directing us all!”

Trail hunting in the Sussex countryside.

Trish Morley, Joint Master of the Chiddingfold, Leconfield and Cowdray Hunt, said: “We are very proud to help raise money for charity every year. It was great to see everyone come together for the sponsored ride, which was so well organised by the Cowdray Sponsored Ride Team, and this year in particular we had so many young people joining us.

“Thank you to all the competitors, volunteers, sponsors, and everyone else that helped to make this event possible.”

Emma Harrison, Fundraising Manager, Midhurst Palliative Care funding the Midhurst Macmillan Service, said: “We at Midhurst Macmillan are very grateful for the longstanding support and generosity of the Cowdray Sponsored Ride organisers and participating organisations.

"It was great to see the amazing contribution from so many young riders this year too. The Midhurst Macmillan Service is now part-funded by our own independent charity so to have this support from such an important local event is even more vital and helps to keep Midhurst Macmillan at the heart of our community.”