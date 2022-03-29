West Wittering Players's comeback postponed after Covid "runs riot" in the company

West Wittering Players have had to postpone their production of Lest We Forget after Covid ripped through the cast.

By Phil Hewitt
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 1:40 pm

Lest We Forget was to have been the Players’ first production for more than two years.

The idea was to commemorate the centenary of The Memorial Hall where it was due to be staged.

The production also intended to honour the 19 men of West Wittering who died in the First World War.

Richard Handford

The piece commemorates the lives of the Fallen as engraved on the wall of the hall. Also included were to be readings and poetry and music of the era.

It was written and compiled by Richard Handford with additional research by Major Mick Stanley, with performances originally due to run from March 30 to April 2.

The intention is to bring it back in November.

Company spokesman Dennis Harrison said: “Covid has run riot through our company and upwards of 16 people have now tested positive for Covid.

“The dreaded virus struck just as we had completed a gruelling weekend of set construction.

“We intend to stage the production in November which will still be within the centenary year of The Memorial Hall.”

