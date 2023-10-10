Meeching and District Bonfire Society (MAD) will be hosting their returned annual bonfire for the second year this Saturday, October 14.

The procession will start on Denton Island at 7pm to Bridge Street, High Street, Meeching Road, Bay Vue Road, Western Road, Gibbon Road Fort Road. The roads will be closed between 7pm and 8pm. The procession will end on the West Beach seafront for the bonfire and fireworks at around 8pm.

The event will not be ticketed and member of the public are welcome free of charge.

MAD Secretary Pinky McLean-Knight said: “We are so proud to be able to once again provide this free event for the Newhaven community. Putting bonfire into the hearts of everyone and warming them up for the season.

What to expect from the MAD Newhaven bonfire. Photo: Meeching and District Bonfire Society

“We couldn't have done it without the hard work of our people. Having a good team is important. My joint Secretaries Dave & Emma, and my treasurer Angela plus all the people (too many to name) who show up and roll up their sleeves. If the community is our heart then they are the soul of Meeching and District.

“Also we have had the support of NTC, Hillcrest Community Centre, The Hope pub, Seaford Bonfire Society, Newhaven Fort, Bonfire Battle Boys and Rosnick LTD. plus MANY others who have all supported us for the second year running.