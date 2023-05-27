Promising a “whirlwind journey of desire, debauchery and damnation”, New Sussex Opera's summer production is a new English version of Gounod’s hell-raising opera Faust, an opera based on the play Faust by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

New Sussex Opera - Kiera Smitheram is Marguerite

Performances will be June 3 in Chichester’s Assembly Room; June 4, Birley Centre, Eastbourne; June 10 and 11, All Saints Centre, Lewes; and June 18, The Old Market, Hove

Spokeswoman Ruth Loughton said: “The opera premiered in 1859 and quickly became one of the most popular operas of the 19th century. The story revolves around the ageing scholar Faust who is dissatisfied with his life and makes a deal with the devil, Mephistopheles, to regain his youth and experience earthly pleasures. Faust falls in love with a young woman named Marguerite, but his actions lead to her downfall and eventual redemption.

“Always a popular favourite, it has not been frequently performed in recent years. With a cast of young rising singers, Cate Crockford, latterly of the hugely successful La Traviata, directs this intimately-staged production that promises to take you on a whirlwind journey of desire, debauchery and damnation - with ravishing music for good measure, led by Nicholas Houghton and his orchestra.

“In this production we have been blessed once again to have amazing rising young singers in the main roles. Harrison Gration (Mephistopheles) and Michael Temporal Darell (Valentin) are both Royal Academy trained and Matthew Scott Clark (Faust), Welsh college of Music and Drama plus Kiera Smitheram (Marguerite) from University of Chichester Conservatoire. The trouser role of Siebel goes to Rebecca Hughes who trained at Birmingham Conservatoire and Trinity College London. Both Kiera and Rebecca have been in New Sussex Opera for a number of years and have sung alongside other professionals in our main autumn productions.

“New Sussex Opera works to support young singers (development artists) and musicians, offering opportunities for emerging talent to perform alongside established professionals. In this production of Faust our current development artist is Kiera Smitheram who started with NSO three years ago. She has moved from chorus to stand-out roles alongside professional principals in our last two Offenbach productions and was singled out for praise by reviewers in her role in Belle Lurette. She has performed named roles in our in-house productions over the last two years. She is definitely one of our shining stars – of course not forgetting the ever-engaging New Sussex Opera Chorus, without whom none of our productions are possible.”

Ruth added: “All tickets can be bought online www.newsussexopera.org/booking-details and bought on the door on the night. New Sussex Opera is self-funded. Should you wish to support us, please go to: www.newsussexopera.org/support-us.”

