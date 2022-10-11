Who killed “Agatha” Christie? Find out on the Eastbourne stage

John Goodrum and David Gilbrook In Who Killed Agatha Christie

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “Audiences can expect to be led on a winding road full of twists and turns on their journey to the truth in this acclaimed theatrical classic.

“A West-End smash when it was first produced in 1978, Who Killed ‘Agatha’ Christie is a 44-year-old thriller that’s lost none of its impact since it was first produced. This new production from TABS in association with Theatre Royal Nottingham has received rave reviews and Eastbourne audiences who enjoy trying to guess what happens next will be in their element trying to foresee all the red herrings and plot twists in this meandering tale which leads to a truly satisfying denouement.”

John Terry is a reasonably successful playwright who becomes obsessed with the idea that his career has been sabotaged by caustic theatre critic Arthur ‘Agatha’ Christie. When a shocking scandal is discovered by John a clandestine meeting is arranged with ‘Aggie’ Christie, but events take a sinister turn. Has ‘Aggie’ written his last hatchet job? What’s the secret that John Terry’s discovered? can audiences work out the tumultuous series of revelations?

“Blackly humorous, this enthralling night of theatre is set in the late 1970s and stars David Gilbrook and John Goodrum who were last seen in Eastbourne with Anybody for Murder? and several of John's plays including The Ghost's Touch and The Nightmare Room have previously toured to the beautiful Devonshire Park Theatre.”

David Gilbrook has enjoyed an extensive career over four decades and counts credits from the National Theatre to regional rep, pantomime and tours all over the UK in a wide variety of roles. John Goodrum, who takes the role of Arthur ‘Agatha’ Christie, is an actor, director, playwright and founder of Rumpus Theatre Company.

Written by Tudor Gates and directed by Karen Henson, Who Killed ‘Agatha’ Christie is at Devonshire Park Theatre Eastbourne from October 19-22, nightly performances at 7.45pm and Thursday and Saturday Matinee 2.30pm. Tickets priced from £18. To book call the box office on 01323 412000 or online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk. Concessions apply including a discount for Ovation members.

