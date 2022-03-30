Whose Line Is It Anyway? star Clive Anderson offers Bognor date

Clive Anderson will be performing his one-man show Me Macbeth & I at Bognor’s Regis Centre on April 2.

By Phil Hewitt
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 9:05 am
Clive Anderson - photo by steve ullathorne

Spokesman Clive Drew said: “It’s guaranteed to be funnier than Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy, more historically accurate than 24 hours of fake news, less divisive than Brexit, Scottish Independence and Donald Trump put together.

“An award-winning and versatile broadcaster and comedy writer, Clive began his success during his 15-year legal career with stand-up comedy and script writing before rising to fame as the host of Whose Line Is It Anyway? on radio and then television and winning the 1991 British Comedy Award.

“Clive fronted ten series of Clive Anderson Talks Back on Channel 4 and four series of Clive Anderson All Talk on BBC 1.

“As well as presenting several other TV and radio programmes, he has made many guest appearances on shows such as Have I Got News For You, QI, Mock the Week, Countdown and Fighting Talk.

“He has also fronted other programmes covering current affairs, sport, science, history, music, art and literature, including this year Mystic Britain now on the Smithsonian Channel.”

Clive Anderson currently presents Loose Ends and Unreliable Evidence (both BBC Radio 4).

Also coming up at the venue: The 2 O’clock Club, Tuesday, April 5; I Spy With My Little Eye, Friday, April 15; ADF Senior Show 2022; Wednesday, April 6-Saturday, April 9; and ADF Junior Show 2022; Thursday, April 7-Sunday April 10.

Other shows heading for Bognor Regis include I Spy With My Little Eye, Friday, April 15; and An Evening with John Illsley: The Life and Times of Dire Straits, Wednesday, April 20.

Tickets for the shows are available from the venue.

For full details, see https://alexandratheatre.co.uk/whats-on/

