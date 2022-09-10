Why Bognor Regis' panto is extra important this year

Belle will be played by Francesca Rimoldi - photo by sussexpropertyphotographer.co.uk

Beauty and the Beast will be in the Alexandra Theatre from Wednesday, December 7-Sunday, January 1. And given that the refurbishment means that there won’t be a panto in 2023, the pressure is on to make panto 2022 a glittering success.

Hazel Latus, who runs the venue, explains: “Panto is always important but this year it really is especially important. Pantomime is there for the community and is completely inclusive and is a wonderful piece of escapism, with a hilarious script all delivered by a great cast and it is going to be great. We have done Beauty and the Beast before but we did it in a more traditional way. This year we have got a very different version with quite a lot of modern aspects to it. It's hard to say too much more without giving too much away!

“But we are really pleased to have (Bognor panto regular) Vicky Edwards back as Ingrid the mad professor in a part specially written for her as Belle’s parent (rather than the father figure which you usually have in the story). Vicky brings so much to the cast and she is a great team player.

“The story will transport young and old alike but as I say this year's panto is even more important than ever because it will be our last big production before we close for what is going to be a really exciting refit.

“It is going to be amazing when we come back and the whole place will be such a fantastic asset for Bognor Regis generally. We will close in spring 2023 and I have no idea how long we will be closed but it will be for quite some time because the transformation is going to be vast. We will have an extra floor, extra studios and extra space in every department and it will be green, very eco, as well which is so important and we will have a roof that doesn't leak! It is going to be really exciting and vibrant and inclusive and it will completely help revitalise this whole area. But we don't know how long we will be shut and that's the rub.”

And heaps up the pressure on the panto, always a key part of the venue’s income for the entire year.

“The hope is that we will still continue in some way and maybe have another venue or purpose-built venue which we're currently in talks about with Aaron District Council. We hope that we can continue with our studio spaces. But there is no chance of panto for 2023. We just won't have anywhere to do it. I’ve researched every conceivable venue you can think of and spoken to so many different people and all the venues are understanding and helpful to a degree but there is nothing that we can do in terms of a panto in a different venue next year that would make financial sense.”

The wider context of course is that the venue is still recouping after the lockdowns: “Actually we are jogging along nicely but there are lots of the big things that we were hoping to do that we won't be able to do next year because we will be closed. But we do need to be constantly bringing money in because even when you're empty it is still costing money.”