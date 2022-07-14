Woodland magic with Loxwood's Jazz, Gin & Blues - how to get your tickets

Maurice Bacon

Organiser Maurice Bacon is confident the intimate 500-capacity event will once again be a sell-out – and things are also looking good for Loxwood Joust (August 6-7 and 13-14).

But he suspects there are going to be plenty of events that are going to struggle this summer.

“I think what we've got now is the new normal and I've been talking about this quite a lot with various promoters in the last few days. From my personal perspective we are going to do well this summer but I do think there is just going to be too much around for everyone.

"In 2020 we did the drive-in movies and they went really well.

"I think that we did them well but really there was not much else happening. And then last year we ran the Joust, we had the drive-in movies and we had the Jazz, Gin and Blues and they all did well and now this year the Joust is doing phenomenally well.

“We are selling a lot of advance tickets.

"The Joust is now in its 11th year and we like to think people really know that they want to come and so they get their tickets in advance. Last year the Joust probably had about 25 per cent advance tickets, 75 per cent walk-in but this year I would say it has switched around with 75 per cent advance and 25 per cent walk-in so I do think we're going do well. But it would be too much to do the drive-in movies as well this year.

“This year there is just too much out there. Suddenly everything is running and people are running the things that they weren't able to run last year or the year before.

"And we've got the government talking about austerity and yet everything is happening.

“I think next year things will settle down but this year is really weird. And I definitely think that this year there are going to be winners and losers and then next year will be much more back to normal.

"People running events have been frustrated and now they're doing the things that they haven't been able to do but I do think that a number of people are going to get burnt this year.

"Speaking to suppliers, there all really, really stretched. Everybody is stretched. I think the result is there are going to be fewer events next year.”

As for Jazz, Gin & Blues, Maurice is delighted with the line-up. From 12 noon until 8pm, jazz and blues artists will be performing live in the sheltered woodland glades.