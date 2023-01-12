The world is mourning East Sussex-based guitar legend Jeff Beck.

Jeff Beck

Beck, who was 78 and lived in Wadhurst, was dubbed the “guitarist’s guitarist.” Arguably he was one of the finest guitarists ever, an endlessly inventive player who worked with the greats – Rod Stewart, Jimmy Page, The Stones among many others – across a long career.

Ranked in the top five of Rolling Stone and other magazines' lists of the 100 greatest guitarists, Beck played blues rock, hard rock, jazz fusion, and a blend of guitar-rock and electronic.

His family confirmed his death on social media on Wednesday night: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing.

“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Tributes quickly followed from many of his contemporaries.

Mick Jagger tweeted: “With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much.”

Fellow Stone Ronnie Wood also tweeted: “Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America.

Sir Rod Stewart tweeted: “Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since.”

David Gilmour also tweeted: “I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years. Polly‘s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra. He will be forever in our hearts.”

Ozzy Osbourne added: “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck.”