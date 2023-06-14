Worthing Artists Open Houses is back for another year, over three weekends this summer offering you the chance to visit numerous artists' houses who will be opening their doors to share their love for art.

Worthing Artists Open Houses - Daniela Maria Gargiulo

Paula Tollett, from Colonnade House, said: “We're pleased to be supporting the open houses as a partner and as a venue for this year. We have four exciting exhibitions running across each of the weekends, from watercolour paintings, textile art and collage there will be a mix of wonderful work on display. Join us and visit venue 10, pick up a map and get involved in celebrating the wonderful art that Worthing has to offer. Colonnade House is the Worthing Borough Council-owned creative hub in the heart of the town.”

Coming up:

Worthing Film Club: Worthing Cinema: Past, Present & Future, June 17-18: “Calling all film lovers, we have Worthing Film Club kicking off the first weekend. After having received funding from Adur and Worthing Trust Creative Commissions, the team behind Worthing Film Club are bringing their funded project to Colonnade House. They'll be here celebrating all things cinema with an interactive exhibition and film screenings that celebrate the rich history of Worthing and its current local filmmakers. Celebrate Worthing and all things cinema this weekend and join in by sharing your stories to be a part of this Worthing archive!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

Sara Cook: Bojagi: Light in the Landscape, June 20-25: “Join Sara in her first solo exhibition inspired by the changing light on the landscape that has been informed by research in Bojagi, Korean wrapping cloths. The translucent qualities of Bojagi, is a perfect medium for her to express these fleeting moments. Sara's most recent work is informed by a year-long observation of walking in the landscape at the time of the full moon. Expressed in the form of a triptych, the translucent panels catch the impression of moonlight on water. Immerse yourself in Sara's dimensional textile art this weekend at Colonnade House and learn all about the art of Bojagi.”

Amanda Beck: Watercolour Wanders, June 20-July 2: “Back for another year of Worthing Artists Open Houses, Amanda Beck will be at Colonnade House with her most recent watercolour paintings. From getting up to watch the sunrise, to observing the hustle and bustle of coastal life, join Amanda at her two week-long exhibition as she shares her love for painting en plein air, on location. Captivated by portraying the human figure in her work, you'll be able to spot people silhouetted against the sun, swimming or walking the dog.

“Painting out in nature and absorbing her surroundings is a meditative experience which feeds the soul and brings her back to the moment. Come and share your love for the outdoors with Amanda this summer.”

Daniela Maria Gargiulo: I Know Where I’m Going, June 27-July 2: “Fascinated by the changing of light at Wildwater Lagoon, the elemental drama of windswept wild grasses and the effect of street lights on mundane buildings, Daniela invites you to step into her world of intricately cut collages of the local landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad