Worthing-born progressive house sensation Marsh goes back to family's railway routes for release of new single

Worthing-born progressive house sensation Marsh has celebrated the release of his new single by going back to his family's railway roots.

Now based in America, Tom Marshall, known as the DJ and music producer Marsh, returned to the historic Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways for a fully filmed DJ set to launch Floodlights on the Anjunadeep label.

Growing up in Worthing, his dad worked for Southern Railway as a conductor, his grandad John Marshall authored many railway books and his uncle drove steam engines on the Severn Valley Railway.

Marsh said: "I have been coming here to the railway for years. My dad volunteered here in the 1970s when they were laying track in the mountains to reroute the railway on the line up to Blaenau Ffestiniog.

"Floodlights evokes images of light piercing through dark, foggy forests. I first debuted the track in my Kew Gardens mix and it quickly became the most replayed moment of the set!

"The idea started with an ambient, fuzzy chord progression. Then I began jamming with the iconic DX7 Solid Bass patch, courtesy of Myon, and quickly found the bass riff.

"Next came the vocals. I fell in love with the angelic, choral vibes, which added a special hook to the record. It all came together quickly and has been a joy to feature in my recent sets."

The DJ set ran for more than two-and-a-half hours on the Snowdonia Star service. The epic set, filmed by Marsh’s friend and long-standing collaborator Sam, is cinematic and showcases breathtaking views of the Welsh countryside.

Marsh said it was particularly special, as his parents, Andrew and Jacqui, had previously volunteered and worked for the Ffestiniog Railway.

Since the release of his 2023 album Endless, Marsh has soared to the forefront of the melodic and progressive house scene, including a 52-date world tour.