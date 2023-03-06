Worthing Choral Society offer Songs of Hope, Songs of Joy

As well as accompanying the choir, Hamish will play two organ solos: March on a Theme by Handel – Lift up your heads – from Messiah composed by Guilmant and Trois Pièces Op 29 composed by Pierné.
Director of Music Aedan Kerney said: “Come and hear the flamboyant organ technique as these two French romantic pieces are brought to life. For this concert the choir will be singing music which is special in some really positive way. The concert begins with Elgar's amazing anthem Give unto the Lord in which each section of the choir sings great tunes supported by luscious romantic harmonies. As well as smaller pieces such as the ever-green As torrents in summer, also composed by Elgar, the choir will sing three of the spirituals composed by Tippett for the oratorio Child of our Time. These resonate with the current suffering in the world but also bring their own message of hope.”
Another section of the concert features three settings of the Lord's Prayer, the first composed by Aedan, the second composed by David Fanshawe for his African Sanctus and the third composed by prolific English composer Paul Ayres. The first half ends with a setting of the Welsh hymn tune Bryn Calfaria and the end of the concert will feature Mack Wilberg's stirring arrangement of Amazing Grace.
The concert begins at 7.30pm. Tickets at £15 are available on the door, at trybooking.co.uk/CBRO and through the Choir's website:
https://www.worthingchoral.org.uk