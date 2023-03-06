Worthing Choral Society offer Songs of Hope, Songs of Joy

Director of Music Aedan Kerney said: “Come and hear the flamboyant organ technique as these two French romantic pieces are brought to life. For this concert the choir will be singing music which is special in some really positive way. The concert begins with Elgar's amazing anthem Give unto the Lord in which each section of the choir sings great tunes supported by luscious romantic harmonies. As well as smaller pieces such as the ever-green As torrents in summer, also composed by Elgar, the choir will sing three of the spirituals composed by Tippett for the oratorio Child of our Time. These resonate with the current suffering in the world but also bring their own message of hope.”