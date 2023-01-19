Swinging band Down for the Count head to Worthing as they celebrate A Century of Swing.

Spokeswoman Kathryn Follis said: “Down for the Count are a mini big band who bring the sounds of the swing era back to life, with an electrifying show full of incredible energy and musicianship.

"Described as a breath of fresh air on the swing scene, they are now regularly found at jazz clubs in the UK and abroad (Ronnie Scott’s London, Le Caveau de la Huchette Paris), at festivals including London Jazz Festival, and on BBC Radio.

“Down for the Count’s 2022 show celebrates A Century of Swing.

"The band take you on a whistle-stop tour of the best swing music, tracing the origins of the music from 1920s America through to the genre’s heyday in the 30s, 40s and 50s. The band will also perform their own original arrangements of classic jazz standards, featured on their new album and bringing swing music right up to date.

“You’ll hear instrumental songs from the likes of Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller and vocal classics from singers such as Nat King Cole and Ella Fitzgerald, all presented with Down for the Count’s own unmistakable brand of wit and humour.”

Mike Paul-Smith, musical director, pianist and band manager of Down for the Count, said: “We’re really excited to be performing in Worthing.

"It’ll be our first theatre show in the town and it’s always a huge pleasure to perform in new places.

“We have recently performed in Brighton and Eastbourne and are gaining more and more fans on the south coast and we can’t wait to perform for everyone in January; a bit of live music is the perfect way to shake off those January blues!

“Our show features some of the most popular swing music of all time.

"It’s music that just about anyone can enjoy. The energy behind the music is infectious and our musicians are some of the UK’s top jazz musicians so it’s a chance to really hear the music be played as it should be.

“We also talk about the history of the music.

"Swing music has a fascinating and, at times, troubling history and an important part of our show is telling the audience a few stories about where the music came from.

“Above all, we hope that the audience leave uplifted having enjoyed some fabulous live music and that they will be able to share in the joy we feel when performing it.”

“We’re on the road so much that on each performance day we arrive at the theatre a few hours before the show to set up and then we’ll talk about what songs we’re going to play that night.

"We try and make it different each night so that each show is fresh and different.”

Century of Swing will be held at the Pavilion Theatre on Sunday, January 22 at 5pm.