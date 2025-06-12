Live music and a samba-themed procession are planned for an event in Worthing this weekend.

Worthing Borough Council said the town will be ‘alive with the sound of music’ this Saturday (June 14), as local musicians make their way to Portland Road for a Festival Fringe party.

This will be followed by a two-day event at Homefield Park on Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22.

Looking ahead to the Portland Road event, the council said: “The good vibes will be starting on the promenade around Coast Cafe at 2pm, where Drumheads and Spring into Soul Choir will be leading a samba-themed procession through our town centre to Portland Road.

Worthing Borough Council said the town will be ‘alive with the sound of music’ this Saturday (June 14), as local musicians make their way to Portland Road for a Festival Fringe party. Photo: WBC

“They’ll be stopping off outside the Pavilion Theatre, Montague Place and AudioActive Worthing before arriving at the Portland Road Party, which gets underway from 4.30pm.

“The free celebration will host live music from a range of local talents and include tasty hot and cold refreshments from a number of Portland Road businesses.

“It promises to be a great event and is being hosted as part of this year’s Festival Fringe, which is being delivered through the now community-led Worthing Festival.”

The Portland Road Party is being supported by Worthing Town Centre Business Improvement District, Worthing Community Chest and local brewery Hand Brew Co.

The council added: “We love Worthing because there’s always so much on offer. We’d like to thank the community for coming together for this exciting event.”

Meanwhile, we’re only one week away from the first community-led Worthing Festival getting underway at Homefield Park.

On June 21 & 22, local creatives will be hosting a celebration of live music, dance, performance and food and drink at the green space.

The council said: “The line-up for this year’s two-day festival has now been revealed, featuring a wide range of local artists, bands and DJs that will be performing from 11am to 9pm on both days.

“It promises to be a fun weekend for all the family, with great performances, refreshments, creative workshops and skate and rollerblade demonstrations. There will also be a children’s art wall and an interactive sound garden.

“This year’s Worthing Festival has been supported by Arts Council England, local music charity AudioActive Worthing, Bowers & Wilkins and local brewery Hand Brew Co, as well as many volunteers and donors.

“We’re hugely impressed by what the festival’s new organisers have produced for this year’s local celebration of arts and culture, which was inspired by our conversations with the town’s arts community.

“We would thank everyone for their hard work and are keeping our fingers crossed for a sunny weekend that shines a light on the wealth of creative talent that Worthing has to offer.”

Visit https://worthingfestival.org.uk/ to find out more and follow the Worthing Festival Facebook page for regular updates.

More than 70 fringe events hosted by local artists, venues, creative groups, galleries and businesses are being hosted across the town this June. To find out more and book tickets, visit: https://worthingfestival.org.uk/#fringe.