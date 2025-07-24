Worthing hotel hosts afternoon tea with choir performance for West Sussex hospices

A Worthing hotel is hosting afternoon tea with a choir performance that will raise money for West Sussex hospices St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House.

Hospice Harmony Choir had two sell-out concerts at The Ardington Hotel last year and the Worthing-based singers return on Saturday, August 9, for a charity afternoon.

The choir was formed in 2021 under the leadership of musical director Matt Bamford, with initial funding from St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing and Chestnut Tree House children's hospice near Arundel.

It gave members the opportunity to meet up and enjoy the power of song. Most people in the choir are volunteers, members of staff or people who have a direct connection to the hospices.

Hospice Harmony Choir at The Poets Nursing Home in Worthing in May 2025

Towards the end of 2022, Matt had to pass the baton on due to his work commitments. Lucy Goldberg, who is classically trained in piano and singing, was chosen to take over the role of musical director and members says she has brought much enthusiasm, joy and fun to rehearsals.

Why We Sing is just one song from their repertoire, which also includes popular, folk and show tunes. The £20 ticket includes a delicious afternoon tea, featuring the hotel’s legendary scones, and £18 of each ticket will go to the hospice. Book by calling reception on 01903 230451.

Anyone can join the choir without audition. Money raised at concerts helps to fund the hospices' work at St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House.