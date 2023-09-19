People from all faiths are invited to an open day at Worthing Mosque.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Worthing Islamic Social and Welfare Society is taking part in a national 'Visit My Mosque' initiative, devised by the Muslim Council of Britain.

An open day will be held at the mosque in Ivy Arch Road on Sunday (September 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman Ali Abdul Rahman said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming all members of the public into Worthing Mosque this Sunday between 11am and 5pm.

Most Popular

An open day will be held at the mosque in Ivy Arch Road on Sunday (September 24). Photo: Worthing Masjid

"This is the second year that we have taken part in a National Open Mosque Day initiative. Our hope is that people of all ages and backgrounds will feel comfortable looking around the mosque and meeting some of our Muslim brothers and sisters and learning something new about Islam.

"Of course we always try to provide tasty food and refreshments for these occasions and God Willing this Sunday will be no different.”

Imam Idris Nawab said: “This is a nationwide initiative which will see mosques around the country holding similar events aimed at creating more understanding of the beliefs and practices of worshippers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have enjoyed a great response to mosque open days in the past. Sometimes as Muslims in Britain today it can be easy to feel negative about the way people of other faiths might view our community.

'Visit My Mosque’ is a national initiative encouraging mosques across the UK to hold open days to welcome in their neighbours ‘across all faiths and none’. Photo: Worthing Masjid

"However, the positivity and friendship on show at previous open day events have given us a real lift and reminded us all of what a positive experience it can be to simply come together, talk and try to understand each other better.”

'Visit My Mosque’ is a national initiative encouraging mosques across the UK to hold open days to welcome in their neighbours ‘across all faiths and none’.

A promotional poster said guests will be offered a ‘cup of tea and a tour’, adding: ”We hope to meet and welcome as many visitors as possible, allowing guests to see inside the mosque, have some food and refreshments and talk to our brothers and sisters about Islam, faith or whatever we want to talk about.”