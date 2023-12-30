Worthing Music Charity sell out New Year's Eve event

Audio Active have already sold-out their ticket-only event to showcase upcoming artists in the local area.

Marshall Mandiangu getting ready to perform.

Audio Active is a music charity that provides opportunities for emerging artists in Sussex to attend free music making classes, rap classes as well as events.

AudioActive was set up in 1999 by a small team of music heads and youth workers. Their supporters include the likes of Youth Music, Arts Council England, local authorities, Public Health, Comic Relief, PRS Foundation and many more.

Between April and September 2023, AudioActive reached 2798 Young People with our free to access projects.

They are proud to have played a part in the journey of many Sussex musicians, such as Rizzle Kicks, Celeste, SpectraSoul, Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn, ArrDee and many more.

This New Year’s Eve, they are putting on a free New Year’s Eve Party and event to showcase performances from local artists.

We spoke to Marshall Mandiangu, who’s performing and hosting this event to find out more. Marshall said: “I think events like these are not only important for current members of Audio Active to round out the year, but also because a new generation of artists will be attending the event and learn more about the charity.

“Going to these sort of events will enable them to see the amazing opportunities available and see something different. It’ll get them to feel committed and excited to develop in their artistry because of what Audio Active are doing.