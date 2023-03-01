Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra offer spring concert

Elgar’s Cockaigne Overture, Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No 2 and Walton’s Symphony No 1 make up the programme for Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra’s spring concert on Sunday, March 5 at the Assembly Hall in Worthing at 3pm.

Berniya Hamie

Spokeswoman Lynda Bartram said: “The Cockaigne Overture, otherwise known as In London Town, was written in 1900 and gives a musical portrait of Edwardian London. Rachmaninov Piano Concerto No 2 is without doubt the most popular and one of the most recognisable concertos in the classical repertoire. The soloist is Brighton-born Berniya Hamie who studies at the Royal College of Music.

"Described as a musician of real intelligence and richly communicative musicianship, Berniya has performed at prestigious venues including the Wigmore Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Purcell Room and Royal Festival Hall. She also been a winner of the Worthing Music and Arts Prize. To complete this afternoon’s concert is Walton Symphony No 1, composed in 1935. It is one of the best known symphonies by British composers. It was considered to be a ground-breaking and earth-shattering symphony and has received numerous recordings.”

