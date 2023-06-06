Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra present last concert of the 2022-2023 season

Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra present the last concert of the 2022-2023 season on Sunday June 11 at 3pm at The Assembly Hall.

Spokeswoman Lynda Bartram said: “Soprano Nadine Benjamin, much in demand as a concert soloist internationally, joins the orchestra to sing Richard Strauss’s haunting and autumnal Four Last Songs, alongside Wagner’s Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde. Tchaikovsky’s justly famous Symphony No 5 completes the programme.

“Nadine is a former ENO Harewood Artist, being equally at home on both the operatic stage and concert platform. She was the recipient of a Voice of Black Opera Award for the most promising voice and subsequently set up a mentoring agency called Everybody Can. In the 2021 Birthday Honours she was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire for her services to opera.

“The concert will be part of Worthing Festival 2023, the town’s first multi-arts festival, which will feature performance, comedy, dance and music, workshops and family events.

"This is a new initiative and will be a celebration of arts and culture in Worthing. A wide range of events is planned and tickets are available through Worthing Theatres box office.

“Worthing Philharmonic Orchestra makes a unique contribution to the musical life of Worthing, covering a wide repertoire across five concerts in a year.