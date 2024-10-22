This is due to the pier’s ongoing closure – after part of the structure suffered storm damage for the ‘first time in more than 25 years’.

The pier has been closed since Thursday, October 10 and is not expected to reopen until mid-November.

Worthing Borough Council said it was in contact with all tenants on the pier – ‘as well as the Worthing Lions’, who had been planning to run their annual fireworks display from the end of the pier on November 5.

In an update on Tuesday, October 22, the council said Worthing Pier is ‘not safe to reopen’ for the annual November fireworks display.

A spokesperson added: “Worthing Borough Council has been keeping the Lions and the pier businesses updated over the past fortnight, since the council’s engineers identified that a pier support had suffered storm damage.

"Today the council has contacted the Lions to advise them that unfortunately it can’t be certain that it will be safe for the Lions to use the pier for the fireworks event next month.”

Over the last few days, the council’s contractors have been ‘working hard to stabilise’ the piles near to where the pier suffered the storm damage.

"During this tidal window, council engineers have also been investigating the safety of the structure to try to find a way to reopen the pier to at least a limited number of people before a full repair of it can take place,” the council spokesperson added.

"While engineers have been examining the piles either side of the one that had to be removed, they have identified that those supports had also suffered hidden damage. It is believed this has been caused by the extra strain they are currently under from the weight of the pier.

"The council believes it would still be a risk to the public if people were allowed onto the pier – even in small numbers – until the structure has been stabilised with extra supports.

"These extra supports will increase the scale of the repair and the council cannot currently have any certainty that they can be in place by 5th November.”

The council said it understand the news ‘will be disappointing for the Lions’ – as well as the businesses on the pier ‘who the council had hoped to help by providing them with limited access’.

The ‘difficult decision’ was made now – rather then waiting until nearer the time – ‘because there is so much uncertainty’ about whether ‘extra support could be put in place’ before November 5.

Council leader Sophie Cox said: “We know how disappointing this will be both for the Lions and the many thousands of people across the borough who come out to enjoy the fireworks each year, but keeping people safe must come first.

“We’ve worked closely with the Lions to try to find an alternative location but this is such a huge event and we’ve had so little time that it has been impossible.

“Our teams are continuing to work hard with our contractors to get the pier reopened as soon as it is possible to be sure anyone going on it will be safe.”

The council said it hopes to ‘continue working on the pier in the next tidal window’, which is due from November 14. In the meantime, the pier will ‘unfortunately have to remain closed until further notice’.

Council engineers are also continuing with their investigation work at the southern end of the pier and ‘scheduling some ongoing repairs’ in the sections of the pier closer to the beach.

The council wrote on Facebook: “There have been photos shared on social media that some people are suggesting highlights a lack of maintenance of the pier. In fact, each of those issues had already been identified on our most recent routine inspections, risk assessed and booked in for repair.

“It’s common for supporting ties to need to be replaced, and we do this regularly as part of our routine maintenance programme.

“We’d still urge people not to go under the pier either when the tide is out or on boats or paddleboards until we have made the structure safe. We want to reopen the pier as soon as possible but keeping people safe is our priority.”

It is currently estimated that the full repair could cost in excess of £100,000, and, although the council has an allocated budget for pier repairs which will be used to fund some of the work, it’s believed that some of the money may have to come from other budgets.

1 . Worthing Pier closure With full repair works unable to start until mid-November, the council is 'having an interim repair done' to help the remaining piles to support the weight of the pier. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing Pier closure Investigation work is helping the council to get a 'more detailed picture' of 'what needs to be done' as part of the full repair of the structure. Photo: Eddie Mitchell