Worthing Pride parade 2025 is saved

The threatened Worthing Pride parade will go ahead in 2025 after a new sponsor was secured for the event.

Organisers had warned the lack of a parade sponsor and fewer businesses having signed up to take part put the event at ‘serious risk of being cancelled’.

But now, thanks to the support of BA Euroflyer, the Gatwick-based wholly owned subsidiary of British Airways, the event will go ahead for at least the next two years.

Worthing Pride returns for a seventh year on Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, with a host of acts in Steyne Gardens and the parade – which is free to enter – taking place on the Saturday.

The parade theme will again be ‘Protecting Trans Lives’, with participants encouraged to dress in blue, white and pink to show their support for trans and non-binary community members.

Pride director Gary Richardson said: “Firstly, the local community business response to our GoFundMe and Community Angels project has been nothing short of outstanding! This has demonstrated that our local businesses fully support Pride and do not wish to see it leave our town.

“I am thrilled to be able to announce this fantastic partnership with Pride and BA Euroflyer the funding that has been raised by our local community will go hand in hand with the BA Euroflyer funding to ensure Pride in Worthing is here to stay.

“These funds will ensure for the next two years we can offer free entry into our fantastic parade. Showcasing that our amazing town and businesses stand by our LGBTQi+ community.”

Karen Hilton, managing director, BA Euroflyer, added: “We are proud to serve Sussex and play an active role in supporting local communities from our home at London Gatwick, and it’s important to us that all our customers and colleagues feel respected and included.

“Our commitment to inclusion continues all year round particularly through our Flying Proud colleague network, and Pride events are a vital part of this in raising awareness of issues that affect the LGBTQi+ community. We are thrilled to secure Worthing Pride’s future for the next two years and look forward to joining in with the celebrations this summer”.

The parade is open to all local community groups, schools, business and organisations that stand, side by side, with Pride. Those wishing to participate in the parade should visit worthingpride.com and complete the online application before Thursday, June 5.