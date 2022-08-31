Worthing Symphony Orchestra offer first full season since lockdown

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

sdf

Following a tentative return to live performance in autumn 2021, WSO music director John Gibbons says he is thrilled to announce a full roster of concerts for the 2022-23 season.

“The season is bold, bright and exciting with a mixture of established favourites and new music to discover and enjoy.” John said.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The season opens on Sunday, September 4 with another member of the inspirational Kanneh-Mason family – Jeneba – the fifth of seven siblings and the fourth member of the family to perform with WSO.

Most Popular

“Jeneba Kanneh-Mason plays Rach maninoff’s ever- popular Piano Concerto No 2, a work synonymous with David Lean’s classic 1945 film Brief Encounter and one which magically combines romantic lyricism with pianistic virtuosity.”

The concert on October 2 features Cor Anglais player Olivia Fraser taking centre stage for William Alwyn’s Autumn Legend – a strikingly beautiful movement for the English horn and strings – in a programme that includes Grieg’s Holbert Suite and Richard Strauss’ Metamorphosen.

The Remembrance Sunday concert on November 13 – Salute the Brave – welcomes the young Welsh mezzo-soprano Eirlys Myfanwy Davies to sing Elgar’s Sea Pictures – five evocative songs depicting the power and the scale of the sea.

Meanwhile the New Year Concert on Sunday, January 8 includes all those traditional Viennese favourites – Skaters Waltz, Blue Danube, Radetsky March – as well as few surprises.

“Late January sees the only evening concert of the season on Friday 27 at 7.30pm. WSO is delighted to welcome back Sussex pianist Maria Marchant, fast becoming a favourite with Worthing audiences, to play two electrifying Gershwin classics – Rhapsody in Blue and I Got Rhythm in a programme that also includes Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances and Malcolm Arnold’s magnificent Symphony No 4.

“Beethoven & Brahms is the title of the February 26 concert which includes Beethoven’s Overture – The Ruin of Athens, and his mighty Symphony No 8, as well as Brahms’ Piano Concert No 1 played by Ian Fountain.

“On March 26 Celtic Connections sees Scottish clarinettist Ian Scott play Sussex composer Paul Lewis’s Tauranga Concerto in a concert that includes Welsh composer Karl Jenkins’ Palladio, Percy Grainger’s Irish tune from County Derry and Variations on a Scottish Theme by William Wordsworth (the 20th century English composer, not the 19th century poet ).

“The final concert of the season on April 23 is This Sceptred Isle which features William Walton’s Crown Imperial, the rarely heard Sussex Overture by Harold Whibley (who died in Worthing in 1984) and Elgar’s Symphony No 1.

“Sussex international piano competition winner Arta Arnicane also plays Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.”

John added: “Worthing Symphony Orchestra is the professional orchestra of West Sussex made up of professional musicians from London and the south-east. Concerts are held in the Assembly Hall, Worthing and start at 2.45pm, with the exception of the evening concert on January 27.

" A full season means the return of the season ticket whereby classical musical lovers can save up to £90 on all eight concerts.”