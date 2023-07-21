Worthing's 2023 pantomime cast takes shape

The cast for Worthing’s big pantomime this Christmas is starting to take shape with Michael Auger and Katie Pritchard confirmed for the company this year.

Katie Pritchard joins the Worthing panto cast (contributed pic)

Pantomime producer Paul Holman, for Paul Holman Associates, said: “Michael Auger, part of Britain’s Got Talent's most successful musical theatre vocal group Collabro will star as the dashing hero in Worthing’s Sleeping Beauty: The Pantomime this Christmas.”

Sleeping Beauty: The Pantomime is at the Pavilion Theatre from Friday, December 1 2023-Monday, January 1 2024; tickets on sale now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of Collabro, Micha el Auger won the eighth series of Britain’s Got Talent with the largest majority vote in the show’s history. Collabro went on to be the world's number one musical theatre boyband releasing five studio albums and touring the UK, Asia, Canada and the US.

Most Popular

“Sleeping Beauty: The Pantomime promises to be Worthing's dreamiest panto yet. Step into a fairy-tale world of magical castles, bewitched roses and an enchanted sleep that only a magical rose can break… with stunning sets, mesmerising music and a wicked spell or two.

"Do n’t miss Worthing’s dream of a pantomime, Sleeping Beauty: The Pantomime, featuring all of the best-loved panto shenanigans live on stage, with an abundance of laughter, spectacular special effects and plenty of audience participation. It will be perfect festive treat for the entire family to enjoy.”

Paul added: “I’m thrilled Michael is to appear in this year’s production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has a real stage presence and a phenomenal voice which is perfect for playing our pantomime hero. Having worked with him in previous productions, where he’s headlined as either Peter Pan, Snow White’s Prince or Aladdin, I’m confident Worthing audiences will be rising to their feet in standing ovations when Sleeping Beauty opens in December!”

Also joining the cast is Katie Pritchard.

“Gilded with glitz and shimmering with sparkle, the hilarious and multi-talented Katie will be waving the magic wand as the Amethyst Fairy in her own unique, award-winning style. Katie is returning to Worthing p anto for the fourth consecutive year having previously starred as Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk, Crepe Suzette in Beauty and the Beast and The Fairy Godmother in Cinderella.

“Katie is an award-winning comedian, musician, West End and TV actor and artist. She is the winner of Musical Comedy Awards 2019, 2Northdown New Comedian Competition 2019 and Best Family Friendly Show at Guildford Fringe 2019 for Hysterical Histories.”

Further casting sees fringe favourite Patrick Monahan return to Worthing this year as the Evil Underlord, joined by Ross Muir as Queen Dorathia and comedy geek and Magic Circle member Jay Rawlings, who will make his Worthing panto debut starring as Muddles.

Tickets on sale now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad