Worthing’s free music festival BroadFest will be bigger and better for 2024

Free Worthing music festival BroadFest is returning to Broadwater Green for its third year, giving families 'the last party of summer' over three jam-packed days.

Organisers at Highdown Rotary say the festival will be bigger and better for 2024, with entertainment planned from Friday, September 20, to Sunday, September 22.

Rotarian Tom Moss-Silverson said: "BroadFest is a free, family-friendly music festival with themes each day to suit everyone’s taste. There will be plenty of food and drink vendors, market stalls to wander around and exciting fun fair rides to satisfy every thrill seeker."

BroadFest 2024 kicks off at 4pm on September 20 with DJ Ade and fun fair rides until 8pm. The Saturday will see the return of live music acts, playing from 12pm to 8pm on the main stage. Rounding off the weekend will be high-quality tribute acts, playing from 10am to 4pm.

Cole's Fun Fair will be open all weekend, there will be food and drink available all three days and the market stalls will be running throughout the Saturday and Sunday.

Tom added: "BroadFest 2024 is organised and run by Highdown Rotary, a voluntary organisation who work in the local community to support those in need and provide the public with family fun events.

"We are always looking for volunteers. For more information find us on social media or contact [email protected]."