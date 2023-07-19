NationalWorldTV
Worthing's Hammerdown Festival offers 20 original artists back-to-back across one jam-packed weekend

Spanning multiple genres of metal and rock music, Hammerdown Festival returns to Worthing for 2023, this time with a brand-new home.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 19th Jul 2023, 08:05 BST

On the final weekend of July, The Factory Live, a 285-capacity music venue, will welcome a host of alternative bands as they set the stage for 20 original artists who will be performing back to back across a jam-packed weekend.

Managing d irector Harry White said: “Founded in 2014, Ham merdown Festival has welcomed an array of talented rock and metal bands, providing a platform for local emerging grassroots artists as well as celebrating internationally established acts. This year is no different, as the weekend sees the likes of Acres, Ravenface, Fort Hope and Confessions of a Traitor topping the line- up among sixteen other bands.

“This year will be full of many surprises and will provide so much more than your average gig! With exclusive merchandise, Hammerdown branded beers and tailor-made food being served, as well as our partnership with local companies such as Trubru who will be providing stellar iced coffee, we’ve done everything we can to make this as special an experience as it can be for everyone who attends.”

    Seething Akira will be playing at the Festival. Contributed picSeething Akira will be playing at the Festival. Contributed pic
    Seething Akira will be playing at the Festival. Contributed pic

    With hundreds of bands applying to join the Hammerdown billing alongside the curated line- up, it was Harry and the team’s job to whittle these down to what they judged to be the very best. They even ran a competition for the final two places where various judges from different backgrounds which included band members, the music venue itself and ERB magazine, came together to decide who would make the cut.

    “Our mission is simple, we aim to provide bands with a rockstar experience for a day. Over the years we’ve created a family-like atmosphere among the artists and audience members, where everybody can feel at home enjoying the music they love. We’re really excited to be partnering with this fantastic new venue.” Tickets to Hammerdown Festival at The Factory Live on July 29-30 are priced at £25 per day or £35 for a weekend ticket. For further info on the full line-up and to buy tickets, visit thefactorylive.co.uk.

