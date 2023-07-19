Worthing's Hammerdown Festival offers 20 original artists back-to-back across one jam-packed weekend

On the final weekend of July, The Factory Live, a 285-capacity music venue, will welcome a host of alternative bands as they set the stage for 20 original artists who will be performing back to back across a jam-packed weekend.

Managing d irector Harry White said: “Founded in 2014, Ham merdown Festival has welcomed an array of talented rock and metal bands, providing a platform for local emerging grassroots artists as well as celebrating internationally established acts. This year is no different, as the weekend sees the likes of Acres, Ravenface, Fort Hope and Confessions of a Traitor topping the line- up among sixteen other bands.

“This year will be full of many surprises and will provide so much more than your average gig! With exclusive merchandise, Hammerdown branded beers and tailor-made food being served, as well as our partnership with local companies such as Trubru who will be providing stellar iced coffee, we’ve done everything we can to make this as special an experience as it can be for everyone who attends.”

Seething Akira will be playing at the Festival. Contributed pic

With hundreds of bands applying to join the Hammerdown billing alongside the curated line- up, it was Harry and the team’s job to whittle these down to what they judged to be the very best. They even ran a competition for the final two places where various judges from different backgrounds which included band members, the music venue itself and ERB magazine, came together to decide who would make the cut.