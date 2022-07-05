Worthing’s Rainbow Shakespeare returns - here's how to get your tickets

Ross Muir

Ross Muir, associate producer, said: “Highdown Gardens is one of Sussex’s most magical, beautiful gardens and best-kept secrets. Now reopened after two years’ renovation and the creation of the new visitors’ centre, they play host, once again, to Rainbow Shakespeare. Picnic under the stars with all the fun people of Worthing and its surrounds and become part of what has become one of the great Sussex traditions.

“This year, ten professional actors will be performing alongside a small community cast ensemble, including local children, and bring alive two of Shakespeare’s greatest comedies: As You Like It and The Merry Wives of Windsor in unforgettable productions of lively, spontaneous and non-stuffy Shakespeare that all ages can understand and enjoy. Directing both shows is the company’s founder, artistic director and Ferring resident Nicolas Young, who loves sharing his love of the Bard with Worthing audiences.”

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The first play of the season is As You Like It (July 12-17). Rosalind, dressing herself as a man for protection, escapes with her cousin Celia from the anger of the Duke her uncle to the Forest of Arden – Highdown Gardens in our case! So begins Shakespeare’s best and most tender of comedies with lovelorn shepherds, cross-dressing confusions, cynical jesters living and loving their dramas under the greenwood trees, proving once again that ‘all the World’s a Stage.’

“The second play of the season is The Merry Wives Of Windsor (July 19-24). Queen Elizabeth I, requested a play about ‘the fat Knight, Falstaff’ in love, and here it is, one of the most loveable and funny comedies! Hard-up Sir John Falstaff attempts to restore his fortunes by wooing the goodly (cheeky) ‘merry wives’ of two wealthy citizens - but they are more than a match for him! When suspicious husband, Master Ford, hears of Falstaff’s plan he decides to test his wife’s fidelity by pretending to be someone else and paying Falstaff to seduce his own wife, twice nearly catching them together! Jealousy and confusions abound in a hilarious laughter-filled entertainment for all!”

Ross, who plays Master Ford, added: “Enjoy seeing some of your favourite Rainbow actors return to entertain you on a summer night featuring such old hands as Simon Pennicott as Falstaff, Judey Bignell as Rosalind, Joshua George Lawson as Orlando, Peter McCrohon as Dr Caius and Oliver Byng as Fenton plus some wonderful newcomers to the Rainbow Shakespeare ensemble including David Stephens as Master Page and Henny Sonnemann-Petty as Phoebe.”