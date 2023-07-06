Worthing’s The Rowland Singers enjoying a sizzling summer

The Rowland Singers - KATE HENWOOD PHOTOGRAPHY

Spokeswoman Jan Summers said: “In May The Rowland Singers Choir performed a Choral Showcase at Emmanuel Church, Worthing, joined by the Sussex Gruffs Male Voice Choir and the Songbirds Choir from Crawley. All three choirs are members of the National Association of Choirs, a volunteer organisation with the aim of promoting choral music. It was an afternoon of wonderful music, ending with a rousing rendition of all three choirs singing You Raise Me Up.

“In June the annual summer fair was held in the garden of The North Star pub in Worthing and a raffle was held in aid of the homeless charity, Turning Tides, who are The Rowland Singers’ chosen charity this year. The choir sang two numbers, the Leonard Cohen ballad Hallelujah and the uplifting gospel song This Little Light of Mine.

“July will bring The Rowland Singers’ ever-popular summer concert, this year entitled Sizzle into Summer. The choir will be conducted by Helen Emery with Kathryn Kay as the accompanist and Constance Starns performing as the guest soprano soloist. Connie is a young artist who has performed to great acclaim at the Worthing Music and Arts Festival. She will be singing a range of music including How are Things in Glocca Morra and The Movie in my Mind from Miss Saigon.

“Sizzle into Summer will be performed on Thursday and Saturday, July 13 and 15. Both concerts will be held at Emmanuel URC, St Michael’s Road, Worthing, BN11 4SD, commencing at 7.30pm.” Tickets cost £10 for adults and £4 for children. There will also be a raffle and a bucket collection in support of Turning Tides. Tickets on 07710 812592 or contact www.rowlandsingers.co.uk.

“The final concert of 2023 will be a Christmas concert at Worthing Assembly Hall on Saturday, December 16 at 2.30pm. For a second year, the choir will again be joined by the hugely-popular Southdowns Concert Band.