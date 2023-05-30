Edit Account-Sign Out
Official Brighton i360 photographOfficial Brighton i360 photograph
Would you dare walk on the roof of Brighton i360?

My daughter Laura and I did yesterday. And we still haven’t come down. Emotionally, that is. The whole thing was a total buzz and fabulously exhilarating – 450ft above Brighton beach.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 30th May 2023, 08:04 BST

You were looked after every step of the way, and the view was stunning on a gorgeous Bank Holiday Monday. Fabulously friendly staff. Fantastic experience. Get your tickets on https://brightoni360.co.uk/tickets/walk-360/ There is also the opportunity to go up there at solstice on June 21.

Walk 360

1. Enjoying the Walk 360 experience at Brighton i360 – pic by Phil Hewitt (16).jpeg

Walk 360 Photo: Phil Hewitt

Walk i360

2. Enjoying the Walk 360 experience at Brighton i360 – pic by Phil Hewitt (11).JPEG

Walk i360 Photo: Phil Hewitt

Walk i360

3. Enjoying the Walk 360 experience at Brighton i360 – pic by Phil Hewitt (1).jpg

Walk i360 Photo: Phil Hewitt

Walk i360

4. Enjoying the Walk 360 experience at Brighton i360 – pic by Phil Hewitt (1).jpeg

Walk i360 Photo: Phil Hewitt

