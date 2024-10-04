Wrestling battle of the giants to take place in Peacehaven
Featuring a huge main event clash, with 85st in the ring, as the notorious tag team The Beards, "Man Mountain" Karl Atlas and Maddog Quinn, take on the giant pairing of "The Mighty Oak" James Kenna and Lewes heavyweight star Jason Winter.
Full supporting card includes, by public demand, PWF champion Cameron v. P.J. Reeves in a match that pitches two Peacehaven families against each other!
Presented by Premier Promotions, the No. 1 matchmakers for British wrestling. Discounts for advance bookings.
Sponsored by Aquarius Solutions
Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions
Or phone 0333 666 3366.
