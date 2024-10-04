Wrestling battle of the giants to take place in Peacehaven

By Steph Georgalakis
Contributor
Published 4th Oct 2024, 11:54 GMT
Saturday 19th October at 7.30pm - The Main Hall, Community House, Meridian Way, Peacehaven BN10 8BB

Featuring a huge main event clash, with 85st in the ring, as the notorious tag team The Beards, "Man Mountain" Karl Atlas and Maddog Quinn, take on the giant pairing of "The Mighty Oak" James Kenna and Lewes heavyweight star Jason Winter.

Full supporting card includes, by public demand, PWF champion Cameron v. P.J. Reeves in a match that pitches two Peacehaven families against each other!

Presented by Premier Promotions, the No. 1 matchmakers for British wrestling. Discounts for advance bookings.

Wrestling

Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions

Or phone 0333 666 3366.

