Wrestling Ladder match live in Littlehampton
and live on Freeview channel 276
With The contract hanging high above the ring the only way a winner will be determined is by climbing the ladder and retrieving the contract.
Local fireman Nate Brazen was the very first fireman to attend the horrific fire last year when the Harvester connected to The Windmill was destroyed. Brazen will be joined by his tag team partner Ash Slade who form BTB as they take on former champions Dirty South and the uncompromising pairing of The Misfit Mafia (Twitch and Keano).
The All Nations championship will be on the line as Title holder Alexander Murdock defends against masked sensation Devilman.
British wrestling veteran Kris Kay takes on The Rockstar of wrestling Dory Gibson and Mjr Lee Buff goes against Mr.Miserable plus a special challenge contest as Jack Lumber faces Dashing Ant La Dash.
All the action at The Windmill Theatre starts at 7pm with doors opening at 6:30pm.
Tickets can be purchased online at Kapowwrestling.co.uk with any remaining entry available on the door.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.