Xuefei Yang will be in concert for the West Sussex Guitar Club
Xuefei Yang will be in concert for the West Sussex Guitar Club at the Regis School of Music, Bognor Regis, on Saturday, November 5 at 7.30pm.
Spokeswoman Teresa Henley said: “Xuefei Yang is acclaimed as one of the world’s finest classical guitarists. Her fascinating journey began after the Cultural Revolution, a period when western musical instruments and music were banned and the classical guitar was regarded as a hooligan instrument. She started learning the guitar at the age of seven and won second prize at the Beijing senior guitar competition when 11 years old, competing against adults. For Xuefei, one of the joys of performing in the UK is that concerts attract a music-loving audience not only in cities but also in small villages.
"To reflect this love, she is embarking on a country wide tour from Lichfield to Walthamstow with a different programme at each venue. The repertoire in this tour reflects significant stages of her career. Spanish classical guitar formed the core of her musical education in her early formative years.
“Her eclectic repertoire will include Bach cello suite No 3 (arranged by Xuefei), A Moonlight Night on the Spring River and Sword Dance (arranged by Xuefei ) and Invocacion y Danza by Joaquin Rodrigo. We hope you will join us! Tickets are available either on the door or from Sasha Levtov (01243 866462 ) or Julie Insull (01243 696762 ) or [email protected] Admission £15 (£10 club members); full-time students half price; under-18s free. www.westsussexguitar.org