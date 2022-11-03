Spokeswoman Teresa Henley said: “Xuefei Yang is acclaimed as one of the world’s finest classical guitarists. Her fascinating journey began after the Cultural Revolution, a period when western musical instruments and music were banned and the classical guitar was regarded as a hooligan instrument. She started learning the guitar at the age of seven and won second prize at the Beijing senior guitar competition when 11 years old, competing against adults. For Xuefei, one of the joys of performing in the UK is that concerts attract a music-loving audience not only in cities but also in small villages.