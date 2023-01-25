Young Soloist Competition 2023 begins for Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra

After a full season of events in 2022, the Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra starts its 43rd year with its annual Young Soloist Competition.

Last year's winner Jelena Horvat

Spokesman John Thornley said: “With an increased number of competitors, this high-quality group of musicians will take part in the first round on Saturday and Sunday, January 28 and 29 in the Birley Centre, Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4EF. Some 35 competitors are taking part, representing some of the major music conservatoires as well as the Menuhin and Purcell Schools of Music.

"They will present a 15-minute performance of a contrasting programme of their own choice with piano accompaniment on a wide range of instruments including piano, strings and wind. Both the Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 recitals will begin at 12 noon and finish around 6pm with breaks throughout the afternoon for refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Established in 1988 as a result of the 11th Duke of Devonshire’s generosity, this competition gives the winner the opportunity of performing a concerto with the ESO. An audience is welcome at both the first round (no advanced booking; £5 donation on the day; come and go as you wish between competitors) and the final (£10 entry on the door; £8 for ESO Friends; tea is provided while the judges decide).

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The final is on Sunday, February 19, again in the Birley Centre, at 2pm. There is a cash prize of £1,000 for the winner as well as the opportunity to play a concerto with the orchestra in either our summer or autumn concert. There are cash prizes for the runners-up too.

"Over the past 35 years, the competition has started many musicians on their professional journey and helped nurture young talent. More information is available on www.eso.org.uk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s winner was Jelena Horvat.