Anita Klein’s art captures small and precious moments at Ditchling exhibition

Anita Klein – These Fleeting Days is an exhibition at The Jointure Studios, 11 South Street, Ditchling, running from June 21-24.

Spokeswoman Christy Slobogin said: “Anita Klein brings to life in her works those charming and cherished fleeting moments of the everyday, finding the miraculous in the ordinary.

“Over ten years ago, Anita Klein held a show in The Jointure Studios.

“Both Anita and the team at Eames Fine Art have long anticipated a return to The Jointure Studios and the beautiful village of Ditchling. Much time has passed since that memorable exhibition, and Anita’s work in this show will present the new grandchildren, experiences and life events that have transpired since that 2006 show – all alongside some of her beloved and more familiar older prints.

“This collection of artworks will provide a narrative of Anita’s journey in her varied artistic techniques.

“Anita Klein is a mother and grandmother who takes her greatest inspiration from her own life, family, and loved ones. Her works often capture the small, precious moments that come and go far too quickly and sometimes pass unnoticed.”

Anita was born in Australia and moved to England at a young age. She studied at both the Chelsea School of Art and Slade School of Art. Anita’s work is featured in collections both public and private, including the Arts Council of Great Britain, The British Library, and London University.

Visit www.anitaklein.com.

