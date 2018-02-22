Burgess Hill children’s author J M Lazell releases new picture book

Burgess Hill children’s author and illustrator Julienne Lazell – who writes as J M Lazell – has just published her second picture book.

Julienne said: “John The Lonely Giant is an enchanting and beautifully illustrated story about a lonely giant whose humungous-ness scares people.

“Unlike most giants in fairy tales, John is kind, gentle and desperate to fit in. He wants to be friends with everyone in the little town where he lives. Sadly the townsfolk can’t see beyond his size and think he is a monster.

“This heart-warming story shows that being different is fantastic and at times very useful. When John’s town is threatened by a terrible storm, the townsfolk realise just how important being a giant is. John The Lonely Giant reminds us all to look beyond our fears and differences and see the hero in all of us.”

John The Lonely Giant is available to buy from Waterstones, Foyles, amazon.co.uk and other bookshops.

