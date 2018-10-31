Cirque De Soleil artist to hold workshop in Hastings

The Hastings Stage Studio School for the Performing Arts is holding a workshop on Sunday November 4 with Cirque De Soleil artist and choreographer Annetta Lucero.

The event at the studio in York Gardens, Hastings, is open to anyone who fancies learning a new skill set in juggling, twirling, body-balancing, dancing and more, in separate age groups from 5 years to adult. No previous experience necessary. All those attending need to book in advance as spaces are limited; 10-12 noon — ages 5-10 years, 2-4pm — ages 11-15yrs, 4.30-6.30pm — ages 16yrs upwards. The price for each 2-hour workshop is £20. To book call 07973 625429, or email at vpohlhammer@icloud.com.

