Dinosaurs hide in shop windows ahead of Jurassic style fossil festival in Lewes

In the weeks leading up to the Jurassic-style festival, four dinosaurs Steg, Iggy, Ceph and Rap have got way-laid, hiding themselves in various shop windows on Lewes high street.

On Sunday September 23, the Linklater Pavilion on Railway lane in Lewes will host the fossil festival’s main event from 11am-3pm.

There will be a range of family activities to suit all ages and abilities including a hunt for shark teeth, model painting, a treasure hunt around the nature reserve, and an opportunity to create your own Jurassic Park out of recycled materials.

A geology walk will be taking place on the morning of the festival giving explorers the chance to hunt for rocks and fossils.

It is advisable to bring a magnifying glass with you to view your findings in closer detail.

Taking part costs £3 per person and will depart from the roundabout by Lewes Station and Mountfield Road car park.

The finish point will be Lewes Castle.

The walk will explore the various building stones used in a range of historic buildings in Lewes.

The walk leader is Roger Cordiner author of recently published Building Stones Atlas of Sussex.

Copies will be available at the Linklater Pavilion later that day where the main event is taking place.

Last year’s winners of the fossil festival competitions were Harry and Oliver Frost for the Treasure Hunt and Jossie Frankland, won the ‘guess the number of bones on the dinosaur’ competition.

Each of them were presented with their certificates by Janet Baar, the mayor of Lewes.

The organisers are expecting similar numbers to last year when 150 people paid a visit to the festival.

A giant dinosaur skeleton hidden in his underground cave stole the show at the 2017 festival.

The day is set to be perfect for those with an interest in prehistoric times.