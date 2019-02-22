Family film Lego Movie 2 still showing at the Depot

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part continues its half-term residence at The Depot in Lewes with eight screenings from Friday to Sunday.

On Friday the film will be shown on 10:3013:00, and 10:30, 10:45, and 13:00 on Saturday and Sunday.

The sequel to the critically acclaimed, global box office phenomenon that started it all, “The LEGO® Movie 2” reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are now facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than it can be rebuilt.