ITV wants couples to 'pause their relationship' in new reality show

ITV2 are looking for Sussex couples to 'press pause on their relationship' and enter its new realtity show.

ITV announced its new reality show, Singletown, on Thursday (March 14), which will air on ITV2 later this year.

The Keshet Productions series will see five couples 'press pause on their relationships' and spend 'one incredible summer experiencing single life in the most glamorous city in the world, London', an ITV spokesman said.

It added: "Each couple will have a different reason for putting their relationships on ice – from school sweethearts who’ve never dated other people properly, newer relationships

that have hit the rocks, or maybe two people who just want a summer of self-discovery before they settle down.

"The cameras will be there to capture the story of their summer of fun – living in luxury apartments in London these new singletons will go on dates with hand-picked suitors

at the hottest venues in town, get to experience out of this world parties and unforgettable moments – it’s going to be their best single life.

"But at the end of the summer will they choose to go back to their partner or stick to flying solo? For the five couples going through this experience, the stakes are high and

the jeopardy is real."

Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels said: "Hot on the heels of Love Island, we're thrilled to be partnering with Keshet on this unique series. Singletown is a fun

relationship show featuring a diverse mix of young couples from all over the UK brought together in the most aspirational urban setting - London in the summer.

"ITV2's young audience will hopefully be hooked on the dating dilemmas, twists and turns and the fresh and re-kindled romances that emerge from this exciting new format.”

David Williams, Keshet Productions said: “Singletown has a unique starting point – it begins with an end – and I can’t wait to watch these freshly minted singles have an unforgettable summer in the city.”

Click here to apply and please read the terms and conditions.