Join Bertram Bunny’s Easter Adventure at Borde Hill Garden

Families can hunt for golden eggs at Borde Hill Garden this spring.

Bertram Bunny’s Easter Adventure Trail takes place from Saturday, April 6, to Monday, April 22, alongside a range of fun activities including crazy golf, crafts and an egg and spoon race.

Picture by Paul Rogers, www.rogerspictures.com

A spokesperson said: “This Easter holiday spend time together as a family for fun and nature-filled discoveries at Borde Hill Garden.

“Spot the signs of spring while exploring the Garden on the Easter trail. Hetty the Hen has surprisingly laid ten golden eggs, which Bertram Bunny has hidden from Felix the Fox before he eats them for his supper. Find the golden eggs and solve some puzzles along the way to receive a delicious chocolate treat.

“During the trail, challenge the family to a game of crazy golf, or an egg and spoon race on the lawn.

“Children can also let off steam in the brand new Adventure Playground, where they can swing, climb, balance and slide their way through a series of equipment, including a thrilling zip wire for the most adventurous. It’s all the inspiration you need for a cracking day out!

Picture by Paul Rogers, www.rogerspictures.com

“There will be daily crafts throughout the holiday for children to create an Easter-themed masterpiece to take home (there is a small additional charge of £1 to cover the cost of materials). Why not visit the Easter photo booth for a selfie with family and friends, perhaps showcasing some of the crafts you have made? Enter our #bordehilleaster photo competition to win a family membership.

“Fuel up for your adventures with a delicious Easter-themed treat from the Gardeners’ Retreat Café, or cool down with an ice-cream or drink from the new Coffee Cabin, located beside the Adventure Playground. Ideal refreshment after playground exertions.”

Visitors to Borde Hill can also simply explore the garden and woodland, with its abundance of flowering magnolias, trees, camellias, hellebores, daffodils and rhododendrons. Picnics and dogs on leads welcome.

Admission (Giftaid -10 percent included) is £9.50 for the garden and playground. Children £6.35, concessions £9, family £28.50 (two adults and two children). A Family Annual Membership costs £75.

£2 per trail (including a chocolate prize), free to Friends.

Find out more at www.bordehill.co.uk, call 01444 450326 or email info@bordehill.co.uk.

The garden is open from March 25 until November 3 (10am-5pm).

