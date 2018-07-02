Royal Ballet dream come true for Seaford girl

A budding ballerina from Seaford has been selected to join the Royal Ballet School.

Nia Waite age nine, auditioned alongside hundreds of other hopefuls for a Junior Associate role with the world renowned ballet school.

Nia will take up her prestigious role in September where she will train with the Royal Ballet School in Eastleigh, alongside her busy scehdule of dance classes at The Bond School of Dance in Seaford.

Nia’s mother, Sian Waite said: “Our whole family are so proud of Nia and so grateful to Nikki Bond for getting her to this point. Nia loves her lessons so much. I was in shock when I received the email to say Nia had been selected, it is such an amazing opportunity.”

Nia and her family have had a taster of Royal ballet life when they travelled to the summer fair in Richmond park last month.

The grade two ballerina, who has been dancing since the age of two, said: “I feel amazing, it really is a dream come true.

“My dad said people might be a bit competitive but I just want to go and show them what I can do.”

Dance teacher Nikki Bond said she is thrilled that Nia has been selected.

Mrs Bond said: “She has huge potential with a natural ability. Her passion for dance shines through in our classes.”

Nia achieved distinctions in recent ballet and modern exams with marks in the high 90s.