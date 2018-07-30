Seaford duo sing on BBC One entertainment show

Seaford singing duo Sylvia and Ian Randall have performed on television with Jaymi Hensley from Union J.

The couple, who have been singing together most of their lives, were helping their daughter Jodi and her partner Martin win prizes on Wedding Day Winners, hosted by Lorraine Kelly and Rob Beckett.

Ian Randall at the end of his skydive on Wedding Day Winners. Picture: BBC

Sylvia and Ian were originally part of the popular group White Lines, singing in clubs and hotels in the south east, and formed the duo Encore in 2005.

On episode five of Wedding Day Winners, aired on Saturday afternoon, they sang in a dance off, along with granddaughter Carlie Randall-Smith and friends of the happy couple. Their performance won a year’s family pass to top theme parks.

Ian and Sylvia were also flown to Portugal in secret for the show and Ian was challenged to name nine love songs during a tandem skydive. He managed eight, winning Jodi and Martin tickets to see Ed Sheeran and a night a hotel.

Ian became quite emotional at the end of the skydive and said it was ‘unbelievable’ before telling Jodie: “I love you.”

The show featured hilariously random challenges, including best man Liam Clarke, a lifeboatman at Littlehampton RNLI, serving up a three-course meal at 110mph, winning the happy couple a prize of a day trip to Paris.

Jodi and Martin Blaker, who live in Worthing, were married at the end of the show and as overall winner, were treated to a five-star, luxury honeymoon in Mauritius.

