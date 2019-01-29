Top ten things to do this week in 1066 country - from Friday February 1

1. Theatre. See How They Run at The Stables Theatre in Hastings starts on Friday February 1 at 7.30pm with performances until Saturday February 9. Written by Philip King, this comedy classic directed by Jenny Wiles will launch The Stables’ 60th anniversary year. Tickets £13.50.

2. Art. Stella Dore gallery in Norman Road, St Leonards, opens a solo exhibition by Sara Pope from Friday February 1 until February 23. Contemporary artist Sara explores perceptions of the nature of beauty in the 21st century, as well as our obsession with youth and celebrity figures.

Stella Dore gallery in St Leonards SUS-190121-083409001

3. Music. Carson McHone will be playing a special instore gig for Bexhill’s Music’s Not Dead in the De La Warr Pavilion cafe bar on Saturday February 2 from 3.30pm. Years before Rolling Stone was praising Carson McHone’s rule-breaking roots music, the Texan played weeknights in her local bars in Austin, keeping dancers dancing and drinkers drinking. With her 21st birthday still in the distance, McHone entertained late-night crowds bearing witness to the good times and bad decisions that fill a busy bar. It was a rare education. She pumped her music full of details from an early adulthood spent in the company of the heartbroken and high-toleranced. In 2015, McHone released Goodluck Man which earned her a cover story in The Austin Chronicle as well as the support of local icons like Ray Wylie Hubbard. Free entry.

4. Music. Marcio da Silva is joined by Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra’s principal clarinettist and Brazilian pianist Andre Dolabella for a concert dedicated to the French chamber music repertoire. The concert is at Christ Church in St Leonards on Saturday February 2 from 7.30pm. Tickets £15.50 from Hastings Tourist Office or The Bookkeeper in Kings Road, St Leonards.

5. Music. Kid Kapichi will play live in support of new single 2019 at The Printworks on Claremont, Hastings, on Saturday February 2. Free entry.

6. Tribute. Oh go on, you know you want to...Motorheadache will be rocking out at St Mary In The Castle in Hastings on Saturday February 2. Doors open at 7pm with the support act at 7.45pm, and Motorheadache from 8.30pm. A top class and authentic tribute to the late, great Lemmy Kilmister and his band, Motorhead. Tickets £15.

Carson McHone SUS-190121-125556001

7. Comedy. That old timer Jim Davidson is bringing his particular brand of humour to the White Rock Theatre on Saturday February 2 from 7.30pm. Limited tickets remain, £26.50.

8. Film. Kino-Teatr in St Leonards on Saturday February 2 hosts a screening of Happy New Year, Colin Burstead at 7.30pm followed by a live Q&A session with Bafta nominated actress Doon Mackichan who lives locally. The film is directed by Ben Wheatley, the award-winning British director of Down Terrace, Kill List, Sightseers, A Field in England, High-Rise and Free Fire. In this, he tells the story of Colin, (Neil Maskell), who has hired a heritage mansion for a New Year’s Eve party for his mother Sandy (Doon Mackichan), their extended family and various hangers-on.

9. Trubute. Mercury is at the White Rock Theatre on Sunday February 3 from 7.30pm. Celebrating 20 years on the road in 2019, Mercury is one of the world’s most authentic tributes to Freddie Mercury and Queen. This dynamic theatre production fully emulates the true charismatic appeal of rock’s most flamboyant front man, faithfully and accurately recreating the distinctive Queen experience. The extraordinary vocal range and outstanding delivery of Joseph Lee Jackson as Freddie Mercury and the intricate guitar work of Glenn Scrimshaw as Brian May are backed by superbly crafted harmonies, a driving rhythm section and state-of-the-art production. Tickets £26.

10. Music. Sean Taylor is presented by Mrs Yarrington’s Music Club at Whatlington Village Hall on Tuesday February 5 from 7.30pm. The gig is part of Sean Taylor’s current European tour. His unique songwriting is a late night cocktail of Tom Waits, Leonard Cohen and Jack Kerouac. With a voice that is a cross between John Martyn and Van Morrison and a guitar style that sounds like an acoustic Stevie Ray Vaughan jamming with JJ Cale, his live shows fuse world class songwriting with stories from the road. His new album, The Path Into Blue, was recorded in Austin, Texas, with legendary producer Mark Hallman (Carole King) . Sean has toured all over the UK, Europe and Australia. He has supported John Fogerty, Neville Brothers, Robert Cray, and Richard Thompson. Radio legend Bob Harris thinks he is, “‘’An absolutely superb guitarist ... reminiscent of John Martyn” Tickets (£12) at www.mrsy.co.uk or 07794821454.

Doon