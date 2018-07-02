Work by West Dean students goes on show

The West Dean summer show 2018 Angel Cake showcases original work by emerging artists studying for their graduate diploma or postgraduate MFA qualifications.

The free exhibitions, held at West Dean College of Arts and Conservation and then in London, display a diverse range of practices including sculpture, installation, print, painting, film, ceramics, and textiles. The dates are West Dean: June 30-July 6 and London: July 25-29.

Spokeswoman Phoebe Ladenburg said: “As well as developing their own individual practices, the students take inspiration from the rich material held in the West Dean Collection and Edward James Archive, including artworks and correspondence by Leonora Carrington, René Magritte and Salvador Dalí.

“Students are also encouraged to use the college grounds and external sites for outdoor installations. This includes the sculptural work of Lester Korzilius, who is studying toward an MFA at West Dean College. His large-scale work Ascension, currently at the Minerva Theatre in Chichester, was partly inspired by Edward James’ unrealised architectural plans. Lester will be showing new work at the West Dean summer shows.

“Maud Boothby, who is working towards the graduate diploma, will exhibit a body of work that incorporates print and mixed media textiles, using a variety of techniques and fabrics to create contrasting and complementary forms, textures, and shapes. Her etching Elsa Schiaparelli makes reference to the cultural legacy of the college, which is home to the famous pink version of Salvador Dalí’s Mae West Lips sofa with the original upholstery designed by Schiaparelli.

David Stent, visual arts subject leader, said: “West Dean College is a unique place to study art with its rich cultural history from which students can draw inspiration. This year’s exhibition, Angel Cake, particularly demonstrates the students’ unique approaches to their media and promises to be an exciting showcase”

