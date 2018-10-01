Bastille to play Sussex show ahead of third album release

British band Bastille, known for hits such as 'Pompeii', 'Icarus' and 'Flaws', will head to Sussex on a European tour next year.

The band is to play the Brighton Centre on Friday, February 1 – and tickets go on sale this week.

The live shows will give fans the opportunity to hear new material ahead of Bastille's third album release in late spring 2019.

Vocalist Dan Smith said: “We’ve spent most of this last year working on loads of new music and touring different versions of our songs so now we’re so excited to head back out and revisit more intimate rooms and play a bunch of new songs in the lead up to our new album."

The four-piece – who comprise of frontman and lyricist, Dan Smith, keyboardist Kyle Simmons, bassist and guitarist Will Farquarson, and drummer Chris Wood – has played more than 500 shows across six continents, including the critically acclaimed ReOrchestrated tour, and have amassed 15 million single sales and six million album sales globally.

Both Bad Blood and its follow-up, ‘Wild World’, reached No.1 in the UK and the top 10 in the US, and their music has been streamed 3.5 billion times.

The band also won British Breakthrough Act at the BRITs, as well as Grammy, AMA and MTV Europe Awards nominations.

Other tour dates include:

Dublin at Olympia Theatre, Sunday, 27 January

Birmingham at the O2 Academy, Tuesday, January 29

Manchester at Victoria Warehouse, Monday, February 4

Glasgow at the O2 Academy, Wednesday, February 6

London at the O2 Academy Brixton, Saturday, February 9

Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Friday, October 5 at 9am. Tickets are priced from £35.

Pre-sale are tickets available from Wednesday, October 3.

To find out more, visit: www.ticketmaster.de/artist/bastille-tickets/885305